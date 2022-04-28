CP Naiknavare revokes order on loudspeakers

NASHIK: Newly-appointed Commissioner of Police Jayant Naiknavare revoked the ordinance issued by the then Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey citing the 2005 judgment of the Supreme Court.

While the whole of Maharashtra was surrounded by a controversy over whether to install or remove loudspeakers, the then Nashik Commissioner of Police gave permission for the loudspeakers and deployed a team to measure the decibels. His decision seemed to be the beginning of resentment.

Meanwhile, newly appointed CP Naiknavare has clarified that this decision is not required at the district level. A strategic decision will be taken at the state level. Also, as per the rules framed by the court, Nashik will follow the directives, said CP Naikanvare.

MNS president Raj Thackeray had given an ultimatum to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3. It was said in a meeting that if the loudspeakers on the mosque were not removed, Hanuman Chalisa would be recited in front of mosques.

Since then politics over the loudspeakers is going on for the last several days due to the religious nature of this contentious issue. At the same time, the then CP Pandey had issued an order regarding the installation of loudspeakers.

Permission for loudspeakers was made mandatory. Certain police personnel were also trained to measure the decibels of the loudspeakers. This was causing resentment against the then commissioner of police.