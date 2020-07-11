CP, Municipal Commissioner inspects containment zones

NASHIK :

Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game and city Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil on Friday inspected those containment areas in city where number off Covid-19 patients is higher.

They inspected Phulenagar in Panchavati, Old Nashik area and Sarda Circle, Mehboob Nagar in Wadalgaon, Gosaviwadi in Nashik Road, Maheshwari and Jain Oswal boardings. A review of spray and distribution of Arsenic medicine and tablets and health screening of residents was also taken.

Police personnel were instructed to prevent residents in containment zones from stepping out of their homes. It has also been instructed to take action under section 188. Discussions were also held to tighten police security in containment zones.

Deputy commissioner of police Amol Tambe, deputy district collector Ganesh Misal, health officer Dr Kalpana Kute, Corona control cell chief Dr Avesh Palod and others were also present on the occasion.