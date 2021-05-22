CP interacts with special police

NASHIK: In order to boost the morale of the special police, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey on Friday met the special police at Mahatma Gandhi Road and interacted with them. District Collector Suraj Mandhare was also present on this occasion.The police administration is working day and night in the current pandemic period.

To help them, some citizens are assisting the police as special police officers. They were felicitated on this occasion for their help. The programme was organized by Sarkarwada police station at Sangli bank Signal. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Leena Bansod, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Tambe, Vijay Kharat, Assistant Commissioner of Police Deepali Khanna, and other officials were also present on the occasion. District Collector Mandhare on the occasion thanked all the Covid warriors and honoured the special police officers.