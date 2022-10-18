Cow killed in leopard attack

Valkhed

Leopard in search of a prey was found to be in action again in Dindori tehsil as a cattle of a farmer in Valkhed village was attacked recently.

The cattle was tied in the the shed of Ramesh Patil’s house when the leopard attacked the cow around midnight. Patil said that the attack was so sever that the cow who was caught by its throat died.

Frequent sighting of the leopards have set in fear and panic among the residents of a few villages in Dindori. The sarpanch of Valkhed village Vinyak shinde, Anant Patil, Narayan Rajguru,Police Patil Vaman Patil have requested the forest department to put up traps and cage the leopards. The Department should give compensation to the farmers, the villagers demanded.