Covid tally in district surpasses 81K

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>The Corona cases are reducing in Nashik city as well as in district for the last few days A total of 907 new patients have been turned positive in the district in past 24 hours on Monday.</p>.<p>With this the pandemic tally in district has crossed 81,000 mark and has increased to 81,023. On the other, 1,101 patients have won battle against Corona in past 24 hours. With this the number of those recovered has increased to 70,272.</p><p>Of the total reports received, 674 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has surged to 54,488.</p><p>On the other, 210 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has gone up to 22,137, while 20 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has climbed to 3,854. On the other, the number of non-native patients has also increased to 544.</p><p>As 14 patients, including 12 from NMC limit, have succumbed to the viral disease, the death toll has increased to 1,451.</p><p>On the other, the number of suspect patients is also reducing. A total of 1,432 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 1,276 are from city, eight from district civil hospital, 116 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 17 from Malegaon and 15 are from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.</p>