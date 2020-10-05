Covid tally in district surpasses 81K
Deshdoot Times

Covid tally in district surpasses 81K

1,101 patients recovered

Jitendra Sapkale

NASHIK :

The Corona cases are reducing in Nashik city as well as in district for the last few days A total of 907 new patients have been turned positive in the district in p...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com