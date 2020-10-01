Covid tally in district surpasses 75K
Deshdoot Times

Covid tally in district surpasses 75K

22 deaths reported

Jitendra Sapkale

NASHIK :

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. A total of 1,243 new patients have been turned positive in the district in past 24 hours ...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com