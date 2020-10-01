Covid tally in district surpasses 75K

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. A total of 1,243 new patients have been turned positive in the district in past 24 hours on Wednesday.</p>.<p>With this the pandemic tally in district has surpassed 75,000 mark and has jumped to 75,876. As 22 patients, including 16 from rural parts, have succumbed to the viral disease, the death toll has reached 1,370. </p><p>On the other, 756 patients have won battle against Corona in past 24 hours. With this the number of those recovered has gone up to 66,391.</p><p>Of the total reports received, 444 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has surged to 51,472.</p><p>On the other, 772 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has moved up to 20,170, while 16 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon.</p><p>With this the pandemic tally here has increased to 3,736. On the other, the number of non-native patients has also increased to 498.</p><p>On the other, the number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 2,076 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours.</p><p>Among them, 1,890 are from city, six from district civil hospital, 148 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 24 from Malegaon and eight are from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.</p>