Covid tally in district surges to 96,636

Nashik: The Corona cases in Nashik city as well as in district are declining. As 206 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Friday, the pandemic tally has surged to 96,636. On the other 1420 patients in district have recovered of the viral disease. With this the number of those recovered has gone up to 92,267.

Of the total reports received, 131 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has moved up to 63,884.

On the other, 72 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has surged to 27,778, while pandemic tally in Malegaon stands at 4,219. On the other, the number of non-native patients has increased to 755.

As six patients including two from NMC limit have succumbed to the viral disease on Friday, the death toll in the district has gone up 1,725.

On the other, number of suspect patients is also declining. A total of 717 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 681 are from city, 22 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, six from Malegaon and eight from district civil hospital.