Covid tally in district surges to 87,888
Deshdoot Times

Covid tally in district surges to 87,888

697 new cases identified

Jitendra Sapkale

NASHIK :

There is a slight increase in Corona cases in Nashik city as well as in district on Thursday. A total of 697 new patients have been turned positive in the district ...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com