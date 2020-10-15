Covid tally in district surges to 87,888

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>There is a slight increase in Corona cases in Nashik city as well as in district on Thursday. A total of 697 new patients have been turned positive in the district in past 24 hours on Thursday. With this the pandemic tally in district has surged to 87,888. </p>.<p>Of the total reports received, 352 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has moved up to 58,530.</p><p>On the other, 319 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has increased to 24,701, while 18 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon. With this, the pandemic tally here has gone up to 4,013. On the other, the number of non-native patients has also reached 644.</p><p>On the other, the number of those recovered is rising. As a total of 623 patients have won battle against Corona, the number of those recovered has gone up to 78,642.</p><p>As nine patients, including five from NMC limit, have succumbed to the viral disease on Thursday, the death toll has increased to 1,564.</p><p>On the other, the number of suspect patients has also increased. A total of 1,143 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours.</p><p>Among them, 1021 are from city, 93 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 10 from Malegaon, five from district civil hospital and 14 are from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.</p>