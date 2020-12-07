Covid tally in district surges to 103,188

Nashik: Nashik city as well as district are witnessing rise again in new Corona cases as well number of suspect patients. As 269 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Sunday, the pandemic tally has crossed the 103,000 mark and has surged 103,188. On the other 364 patients in district have won battle against the viral disease. With this the number of those recovered has moved up to 98,164.

Of the total reports received in past 24 hours, 135 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has gone up to 67,916.

On the other, 105 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has increased to 29,995. As 11 patients have turned positive in Malegaon, the pandemic tally in Malegaon has jumped up to 4,387. On the other, as 18 new non-natives have turned positive, the number of non-native patients has moved up to 890.

As three patients including one from NMC limit have died in past 24 hours, the death toll in the district has increased to 1,829.