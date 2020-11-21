Covid tally in district crosses 98K

Nashik: Nashik city as well as in district are witnessing drop in new Corona cases. As 301 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Friday, the pandemic tally has crossed 98,000 mark and has surged to 98,077. On the other 221 patients in district have recovered of the viral disease. With this the number of those recovered has gone up to 93,703.

Of the total reports received in past 24 hours, 168 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 64,823.

On the other, 118 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has jumped up to 28,220, while 11 new patients have turned positive in Malegaon. With this pandemic tally here has moved up to 4,259. On the other, the number of non-native patients has risen to 775.

As eight patients including two from NMC limit have succumbed to the viral disease in past 24 hours, the death toll in the district has gone up to 1,755.