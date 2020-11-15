Covid tally in district crosses 97K

<p>Nashik: The Corona cases in Nashik city as well as in district are declining. As 402 new patients have turned positive in district in past 48 hours on Sunday, the pandemic tally has crossed 97,000 mark and has jumped to 97,038. On the other 526 patients in district have won battle against the viral disease. With this the number of those recovered has risen to 92,669. </p> .<p>Of the total reports received in past 48 hours, 266 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has gone up to 64,150.</p><p>On the other, 131 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has moved up to 27,909, while pandemic tally in Malegaon has risen to 4,223. On the other, the number of non-native patients has increased to 756.</p><p>As five patients including two from NMC limit have died of the viral disease in past 48 hours, the death toll in the district has gone up 1,730.</p>