COVID tally : 912 new cases detected in district

NASHIK :

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. A total of 912 new patients have turned positive in past 24 hours on Saturday.

With this, the pandemic tally of the district has mounted to 29335. On the other hand, 210 new suspects have been admitted in single day. As 6 patients have succumbed to the virus, the death toll has increased to 761.

Of the total reports received, 629 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 19712. Positive cases found from new Nashik, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Satpur, Peth Road, Indiranagar, Upnagar, Wadala Road and Old Nashik areas.

On the other, 252 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has jumped to 7187.

They are from Sinnar, Yeola, Surgana, Vani, Vinchur, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Deolali Camp, Bhagur and Ghoti, while 29 new patients have turned positive in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has climbed to 2233. On the other, the number of non-native patients has risen to 203.



As 412 patients in district have got cured of Covid-19, the number of those recovered has moved up to 23777 with a recovery rate of 81.05%.

On the other side, number of suspect patients is rising.

A total ouf 210 new suspect patients have been admitted. Among them, 531 are from city, 9 from district civil hospital, 72 from Malegaon and 20 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.