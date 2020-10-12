Covid: Recovery rate improves to 89.51 pc

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>The Covid-19 recovery rate of the district has improved to 89.51 as the number of those recovered is rising. As 737 patients have got cured of the viral disease, the number of those recovered has increased to 87,985.</p>.<p>On the other, the Corona cases are reducing in Nashik city as well as in district for the last few days A total of 493 new patients have been turned positive in the district in past 24 hours on Monday. With this the pandemic tally in district has gone up to 86,004.</p><p>Of the total reports received, 530 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has surged to 57,458.</p><p>On the other, 155 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has increased to 23,947, while 16 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has gone up to 3,978. On the other, the number of non-native patients has also increased to 621.</p><p>As 10 patients, including four from NMC limit, have died on Monday, the death toll has reached 1,533.</p><p>On the other, the number of suspect patients is also reducing. A total of 850 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 732 are from city, 90 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, eight from Malegaon, four from district civil hospital and 16 are from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.</p>