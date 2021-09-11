Covid recoveries near four lakh

NASHIK: With the number of recoveries increasing to 397012, ie nearing to four lakh, the recovery rate of the district and the city is stood at 97.66% and 98.11% respectively. A total of 121 new patients turned positive in past 48 hours on Friday. With this, the pandemic tally of the district has mounted to 406518.

Altogether 115 patients in the district have got cured of Covid-19 in the last 48 hours. As 01 patient succumbed to the virus in the last 48 hours, the death toll has increased to 8602. Of the total reports received, 26 patients have turned positive from Nashik NMC limits. With this the tally of infected patients under the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits has increased to 229826.