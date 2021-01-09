Covid: Number of cured patients reaches 108,366

Nashik: Nashik city as well as district are witnessing decline in new Corona cases and number of suspect patients as well. However, the number of new cases have risen a little on Friday.

As 181 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Friday, the pandemic tally has surged to 112,020. On the other 234 patients in district have won the battle against the viral disease. With this the number of those recovered has gone up to 108,366. With this the recovery percentage in the district has improved to 96.74.

Of the total reports received in past 24 hours, 135 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has jumped to 73,581.

On the other, 44 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has moved up to 32,761. As two new patients have turned positive in Malegaon, the pandemic tally in Malegaon has increased to 4,635. On the other, the number of non-native patients has gone up to 1,043.

As four patients including for from rural parts have succumbed to the viral disease in past 24 hours, the death toll in the district has risen to 2,008. On the other, the number of suspect patients has also increased. A total of 1,116 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours on Friday.

Among them, 1,084 are from city, 16 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, four from district civil hospital, eight from Malegaon and four from Dr Vasant Pawar medical college hospital.