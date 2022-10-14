Covid: Drop in daily cases in city

Nashik

After recording zero Covid cases for consecutive two days in the last week, Nashik city yesterday reported three new Covid-19 cases which are showing a decline after a gradual rise. As many as nine cases have been detected in the district, five cases in Nashik rural and one case in outer district while no case was detected in Malegaon municipal limits. As per the report released by Dr. Anant Pawar, District Nodal Officer, District Civil Hospital, nine patients registered recovered.

In the meantime, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 482225. At one time the number of patients per day had reached 3500 mark. The significant drop in cases has lessen worries of the administration. The state government has already advised people to use masks and follow Covid protocol.

Considering of yesterday’s figures, the recovery rate of NMC stands at 98.50%, Nashik Rural 97.59% and MMC 97.39%.

Speaking of Nashik Municipal Corporation, the total number of positive patients increased to 276104, while the recovery improved to 271969. About rural Nashik, there are 179597 positive cases and 175265 recoveries to date.

In Malegaon Municipal Corporation, the total number of positive patients remained unchanged at 14065, while the recovery tally also improved to 13,698. As no case of death reported, the district’s pandemic death tally remained unchanged at 8904. Meanwhile. altogether 59 patients were undergoing treatment.