Covid curbs in state eased further

Mumbai: The state government on Monday issued a notification of easing few restrictions in all the districts which fall under 'Level 2 and Level 1' amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government however has not eased relaxations in 14 districts which include Kolhapur, Pune and Ratnagiri among others.



According to the notification issued by the government, all essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) will be now allowed to remain open on all weekdays till 8 pm and till 3 pm on Saturday. Earlier the shops were allowed to stay open only till 4 pm. Besides, all shops and malls except essential shops to remain closed on Sundays.



State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced that shops will be permitted to remain open till 8 pm instead of 4 pm in the districts where Covid infections have been reduced. Restrictions will continue in those districts where the infection is still on rise.



The state government however has not eased relaxations in 14 districts which include Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar.



State Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, in an order issued on Monday evening, stated that all essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) will remain open on all weekdays till 8 pm and till 3 pm on Saturday. All shops and malls except essential shops to remain closed on Sundays.



* All Public Gardens and playgrounds can be kept open for the purpose of exercise, walking, jogging and cycling.



* All agricultural activity, civil works, industrial activity, transport of goods can remain functional at total capacity. Gymnasiums, yoga centres, hair cutting salons, beauty parlours, spas can remain open without air-conditioners and with 50 per cent capacity till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturdays. These services will remain closed on Sundays.



*All government and private offices can be operational with full capacity. Staggering of work hours to be done to avoid crowds while travelling.



* All restaurants to remain open with 50 per cent seating capacity till 4 pm on weekdays, subject to adherence to all Covid- l9 protocols. Parcel and takeaway will be allowed as is allowed currently.

Restrictions on movement will apply from 9 pm to 5 pm. To avoid crowding, restrictions imposed on birthday celebrations, political, social, and cultural events, elections, election campaigning, rallies, protest marches will be continued.



* All cinema theatres, drama theatres and multiplexes (independent and inside malls) to remain closed till further orders.



* All places of worship in the State to remain closed till further orders.



* The orders of the state education department and the higher and technical department will be applicable for schools and colleges

Meanwhile, the restrictions in eleven districts namely – Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad, and Palghar will continue.

Quote

In the previous meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority, it was decided to maintain the restrictions in the district. It was also decided that if any new instructions come from the government, they will be implemented in the district.

Accordingly, the above orders received from the government are being implemented in the district as it is. Its implementation is starting from tomorrow.

- Suraj Mandhare, District Collector Nashik