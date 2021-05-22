Covid Centres in the city to be closed in phases

NASHIK: The number of Covid-19 patients at the Covid Centres, run by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is now declining. Therefore, the NMC has decided to close the Covid Centres in phases. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav directed that no new patients should be admitted to the Covid Centre at Thakkar’s Dome.

A few days ago, patients were not getting beds for treatment. Therefore, NMC had started a new Bytco hospital, Dr. Zakir Hussain hospital and Covid Centres at Thakkar’s Dome, Social Welfare department’s hostel, MRI and Raje Sambhaji stadium in Cidco.

However, due to the strict lockdown imposed to arrest the Covid-19 spread and the measures taken by the administration, the number of infected in the city has decreased rapidly. As a result, the Municipal commissioner has decided to close the Covid Centres in phases.

Nashik Municipal Corporation has decided to limit the number of Covid Centres to reduce the workload on the medical department. In the first phase, the 325-bed Covid Centre at Thakkar’s Dome will be closed. At present, there are 60 patients and it has been advised not to admit new patients here. The health department has been instructed to admit the patients to the new Covid Centre in New Nashik.

The Municipal Commissioner ordered the department to submit a joint report of doctors, nurses, ward boys and sanitary workers working in Dr Zakir Hussain and Bytco hospitals. The Commissioner also directed the department to submit a report on the total sanctioned posts, currently working and vacant posts in the department.