Covid Care Centres in the district to be reopened

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The health department of Zilla Parishad has ordered to reopen all the Covid Care Centres in the district on the backdrop of the rise in the number of Covid patients. The centres were closed after a decline in the number of patients. With this, all the 18 Covid Care Centres in the district will get reopened. </p>.<p>The health department has also ordered to increase the number of Covid tests. The health department had set up Covid Care Centres at 18 places in the district. However, they were closed in phases after the decrease in the number of patients. In the last standing committee meeting, the health department was instructed to transfer the equipments in these centres to the primary health centres. </p><p>However, the number of Covid patients in the district, including the state, has been on the rise since last week. This has created a panic among the citizens. Following the increase in the number of Covid patients, orders have now been issued to reopen the Covid Care Centres. </p><p>To make it easier for the citizens to undergo the tests, it has been directed to conduct Covid test in all the primary health centres, informed health officer Dr. Kapil Aher. Instructions have been issued for conducting rapid tests, RT-PCR tests. Citizens who have come in contact with Covid patients, as well as those with symptoms, should conduct their tests, he said. He has given instructions regarding this to the health agency.</p>