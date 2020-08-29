Covid care centre at Thakkar’s Dome

Along with the treatment, various other activities are also being carried out at the Covid care centre. A home like environment for patients has been created here. A positive effect of this is being seen on the psyche of patients.

An idol of Lord Ganesh has been installed inside the centre. Patients are participating in various competitions organised in the centre as a part of Ganeshotsav.

An arrangement of music has been made for entertainment of the patients. Various games material has been made available for them. Even books are made available to them. This is helping patients to stay positive. Zumba and yoga help in patients in staying fit and fine.

“A total of 235 patients, including 158 male patients and 77 female patients, were admitted to the Covid-19 centre till Thursday. Out of them, 87 male patients and 38 female patients amounting to a total of 125 patients, have been recovered and returned home.

From August 18, the number of patients returning home after recovering has been increasing rapidly.