COVID Care Center shows our preparedness in advance : Bhujbal

NASHIK :

A COVID Care Center at Thakker's Dome is a prelude to the potential escalation of the crisis. It is showing our preparedness in advance, said Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal while inspecting preparations of the COVID-19 Care Center which is being set up at Thakker's Dome in association with Credai and Thakker Builders.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, former MP Sameer Bhujbal, former MLA Jaywant Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxmikant Patil, Amol Tambe, Additional District Surgeon Dr. Nikhil Saindane, Municipal Nodal Officer (COVID-19) Awesh Pallod and CREDAI President Ravi Mahajan were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhujbal said that considering the increasing prevalence of the disease, the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in the city. In preparation for this, a 350-bed Covid Care Center is being set up, of which 50 beds will be reserved for patients requiring oxygen support.

Proper management of drinking water, sanitation and drainage has been done in this center. He said that care has been taken to ensure that the residents of the area would not be affected in any way from the center.

The minister instructed

for setting up of separate toilets/washrooms for men and women, health workers and police. Arrangement of good quality meal, TVs, mobiles and telephones for the patient to enjoy in the recreation room so that patients can communicate with their family members through video calling. He also instructed to provide carom board, chess and other sitting games.

"Health workers and police personnel are risking their lives to serve in this crisis. If anyone attacks them, they will be severely punished," Bhujbal warned.

If there are any complaints with regard to charging of unreasonable bills from Covid patients in the case of private hospitals, then it is up to the Collector and the Municipal Commissioner to take appropriate action after verifying the authenticity of the matter, he said adding that the economy of the country is in going through an adverse phase and it will take some time to accelerate. Therefore, factories and industries in the district need to continue with their production process, Bhujbal urged.

"Currently, we have prohibited citizens from coming out of their home from 7.00 pm to 5.00 am without any reason. This night curfew will definitely have a positive impact and there will be no need for lockdown to continue, he added.