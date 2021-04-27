Covid-19: WhatsApp groups becoming a support system

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The state, as well as the district, are witnessing an explosion in Covid-19 cases. The health agencies are fighting against the pandemic taking every effort. The patients and relatives are seen searching for beds and medical oxygen. However, many unknown persons are lending their support in such a difficult time. Many WhatsApp groups in the state are currently working as war rooms. The members of these groups have initiated a WhatsApp movement.</p>.<p>Currently, these WhatsApp groups are working as a support system. They are working to provide a direction to those patients and relatives who do not get beds and false information. The members, who earlier posted unnecessary posts and jokes, are currently seen posting information about hospitals, important phone numbers, and information about the availability of medicines.</p><p>Presently, Maharashtra is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19. The messages giving information about plasma, blood donation, arrangement of beds and food, and essential phone numbers are getting viral on various WhatsApp groups. Youth from various parts of the state have come together and started to use social media effectively to help the patients and their relatives. </p><p>Primarily, this movement is raised through Twitter and then in the form of WhatsApp groups. For this. WhatsApp groups have been formed in the respective districts and are helping one another. Artists and many organizations are also contributing to this. Many Twitter handles in Nashik have come together. WEareNashik, Prasad Garbhe, Nashik Feed, and others have participated in this movement. Also, many Twitter handles have taken part in it. This is becoming a major social movement to help those who are needy in the current crisis.</p>