COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Administration to register health employees first

Nashik: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has started preparations for rolling out of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available. Accordingly, District Administration has been instructed to make registrstion of its health employees first, the frontline COVID-19 warriors, through the given management system, informed by Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas who chaired the meeting through Video Conferencing at Mantralay.



On this occasion, Dr. Tatyarao Lahane, Director of Medical Education Department; Dr. Archana Patil, District Collector Suraj Mandhare from Nashik Collectorate, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Ratna Ravkhande, Resident Medical Officer Dr. Anant Pawar, District Health Officer Dr. Kapil Aher, Municipal Health Officer Dr. Bapusaheb Nagargoje, and District Immunization Officer Ravi Chaudhary were present.



Giving information about the instructions given by the Principal Secretary of the Health Department, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Central Government, the names of health workers should be registered in the management system prepared by the State Government for vaccination. The District Collector will be the Nodal Officer for this and the District Civil Surgeon will assist him.



Health workers serving in private and government hospitals must be registered. These include government hospitals, medical colleges, super specialty hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres (PHCs), health and wellness centres, AYUSH hospitals, municipal hospitals and urban primary health centres under the jurisdiction of the state government.



It should also include health workers working in registered hospitals and other institutions in the district. For this, the help of Indian Medical Academy and Indian Academy of Pediatrics should be sought, said District Collector Mandhare who was given such instructions by Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas.

