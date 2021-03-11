Covid-19 vaccination centres

NASHIK: Doctors give their say in some commonly asked questions about the vaccine.

Is there fever, a feeling of giddiness after vaccination? It is not that all patients suffer from fever and feeling of giddiness. So far, 60,000 people have been vaccinated, and very few have suffered from minor health issues. So do not fear about this.

Are antibiotic tablets need to be taken before vaccination? The vaccine is given to increase immunity against Coronavirus. Do not take any tablets before vaccination after advice by anyone.

Can an alcoholic take the vaccine? As immunity gets weak after alcohol consumption, people should avoid taking alcohol during vaccination, opined some doctors.

Does one suffer more pain if the vaccine is taken on Amavasya or Pournima? There is no connection between any vaccination and tithi. There is not any effect on those taking vaccine on Amavasya or Pournima.