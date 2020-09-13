Covid-19 tally in district surpasses 53,000
Covid-19 tally in district surpasses 53,000

1,187 new cases identified

Jitendra Sapkale

MLA Devyani Pharande has turned positive on Sunday. She attended the meeting of Maratha reservation committee in the afternoon.

