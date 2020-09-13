Covid-19 tally in district surpasses 53,000

<p>MLA Devyani Pharande has turned positive on Sunday. She attended the meeting of Maratha reservation committee in the afternoon.</p>.<p>NASHIK :</p><p>Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases.</p><p>As 1,187 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Sunday, the pandemic tally has surpassed the 53,000 mark and has inflated to 53,516.</p><p>On the other 770 patients in district have won battle against Covid-19. With this the number of those recovered has increased to 41,634.</p><p>Of the total reports received, 747 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has gone up to 36,721. </p><p>On the other, 395 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has increased to 13,375, while 34 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon.</p><p>With this the pandemic tally here has moved up to 3,158. On the other, the number of non-native patients has increased to 262.</p><p>As 14 patients including five from Nashik city have succumbed, the death toll has reached 1,064.</p><p>On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 1,140 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. </p><p>Among them, 925 are from city, seven from district civil hospital, 124 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 38 from Malegaon and 10 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.</p>