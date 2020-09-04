Covid-19 tally in district surpasses 41K

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. As 1,112 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Friday, the pandemic tally has surpassed 41,000-mark and has swelled to 41,565. On the other 1,026 patients in district have got cured of Covid-19. With this the number of those recovered has gone up to 33,162.</p>.<p>Of the total reports received, 933 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has climbed to 28,561.</p><p>On the other, 169 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has jumped to 10,074, while three new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has increased to 2,688. On the other, the number of non-native patients has risen to 242.</p><p>As 11 patients including five from Nashik city have died, the death toll has gone up to 911.</p><p>On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 1,460 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 1,270 are from city, 14 from district civil hospital, 185 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 51 from Malegaon and 34 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.</p>