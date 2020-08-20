Covid-19 tally in district surpasses 27K

NASHIK :

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. As 903 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Thursday.

With this the pandemic tally has crossed the 27,000-mark and has surged to 27,677. On the other as 882 patients in district have got cured of Covid-19, the number of those recovered has moved up to 22,925.

Of the total reports received, 560 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has climbed to 18,590.

Positive cases are found from New Nashik, Satpur, Peth Road, Indiranagar, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Upnagar, Wadala Road and Old Nashik areas.

On the other, 283 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has gone up to 6,722. They are from Sinnar, Yeola, Surgana, Vani, Vinchur, Ravalgaon, Igatpuri, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Umrale, Nandgaon, Trimbakeshwar, Deolali Camp, Bhagur and Ghoti, while 55 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has increased to 2,167. On the other, the number of non-native patients has risen to 198.

As 17 patients have succumbed to the virus, the death toll has reached 745.

On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 1,430 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 1,117 are from city, 24 from district civil hospital, 235 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 52 from Malegaon and two from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.