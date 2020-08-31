Covid-19 tally in district surges to 37,386

On the other 909 patients in district have got cured of Covid-19. With this the number of those recovered has risen to 29,421.

Of the total reports received, 646 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 25,451.

On the other, 191 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has jumped up to 9,155, while 52 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon.

With this the pandemic tally here has gone up to 2,561. On the other, the number of non-native patients has moved up to 219.

As 10 patients including five from Nashik city have died, the death toll has reached 872.