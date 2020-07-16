COVID-19 tally in district crosses 8,000-mark

NASHIK :

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spiking of Coronavirus cases. With addition of 331 new positive patients on Thursday, pandemic tally has crossed 8,000-mark.

A total of 331 new patients have turned positive in past 24 hours on Thursday. With this, the pandemic tally of the district has swelled to 8,094. On the other, 878 new suspects have been admitted. As six patients have succumbed to the disease, the death toll has reached 365.

Of the total reports received on Thursday, 173 patients have tested positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has climbed to 4,834. Of the total positive patients, patients are from Hirawadi, Kamgarnagar, Walmiknagar, Ganeshwadi, Peth Road, Dindori Naka, Aurangabad Road, Tulja Bhavani Nagar, Takali Road, Gorewadi, Nashik Road, Old Nashik, Panchavati, Jail Road, Indiranagar, Gautamnagar and Wadala Road areas.

On the other, 144 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has surged to 1,944. They are from Ojhar, Igatpuri, Vilholi, Umrale, Lahvit, Dindori, Nandgaon, Trimbakeshwar, Bhagur and Deolali Camp, while 11 new patients have turned positive in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has moved up to 1,174. The number of non-native patients has increased 142.

As 185 patients have won battle against Covid-19, the number of those recovered has reached 5,394.

On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 878 new suspect patients have been admitted on Thursday. Among them, 601 are from city, seven from district civil hospital, 183 from rural parts of the district, 30 from Malegaon, four from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital and 53 are under home quarantine.

Of the total 31,897 swab samples which have been tested in the district so far, 22,822 have been tested negative, while 8,094 have been turned positive. Currently, district has 2,335 active cases.