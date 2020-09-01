Covid-19 tally in district crosses 38K mark

<p>Nashik: Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases.</p>.<p>As 788 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Tuesday, the pandemic tally has crossed the figure of 38,000 and has swelled to 38,174.</p><p>On the other five patients succumbed to the virus, the death toll has increased to 877.</p><p>As 738 patients in district have got cured of Covid-19, the number of those recovered has moved up to 30,159.</p><p>Of the total reports received, 625 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has surged to 26,077.</p><p>On the other, 124 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has increased to 9,279, while 37 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon.</p><p>With this the pandemic tally here has reached 2,598. On the other, the number of non-native patients has gone up to 220.</p><p>On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 904 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours.</p><p>Among them, 669 are from city, four from district civil hospital, 178 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 36 from Malegaon and 17 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.</p>