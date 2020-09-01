Covid-19 tally in district crosses 38K mark
Covid-19 tally in district crosses 38K mark
Deshdoot Times

Covid-19 tally in district crosses 38K mark

788 new cases added

Jitendra Sapkale

Nashik: Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases.

...
Deshdoot Digital Dhamaka | देशदूत डिजिटल धमाका
www.deshdoot.com