Covid-19 tally in district crosses 31K

NASHIK :

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. As 620 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Tuesday, the pandemic tally has crossed the 31,000-mark and has inflated to 31,058.

On the other as 643 patients in district have won battle against Covid-19, the number of those recovered has gone up to 25,341.

Of the total reports received, 470 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has jumped up to 20,818.

On the other, 148 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has gone up to 7,728, while two new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon.

With this the pandemic tally here has increased to to 2,306. On the other, the number of non-native patients has risen to 206.

As 14 patients including 12 from Nashik city have succumbed to the virus, the death toll has increased to 799.

On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 877 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours.

Among them, 566 are from city, seven from district civil hospital, 261 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 31 from Malegaon and 12 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.