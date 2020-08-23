Covid-19 tally in district crosses 30K

NASHIK:

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. As 674 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Sunday, the pandemic tally has crossed the 30,000-mark and has jumped to 30,009. On the other as 570 patients in district have won battle against Covid-19, the number of those recovered has climbed to 24,307.

Of the total reports received, 362 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has gone up to 20,074.

On the other, 246 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has reached 7,433, while 65 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has moved up to 2,298. On the other, the number of non-native patients has increased to 204.

As seven patients including three from Nashik city have succumbed to the virus, the death toll has reached 768.

On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 832 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 568 are from city, 10 from district civil hospital, 184 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 46 from Malegaon and 24 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.