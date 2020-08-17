Covid-19 tally in district crosses 25K

NASHIK :

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. With detection of 831 new patients in district in past 24 hours on Monday, the pandemic tally has crossed 25,000 mark and has surged to 25,288. On the other, 1,1,604 suspect patients were found in district so far. As 15 patients have died, the death toll has risen to 704.

Of the total reports received, 587 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has inflated to 16,960. Positive cases are found from New Nashik, Satpur, Peth Road, Indiranagar, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Upnagar, Wadala Road and Old Nashik areas.

On the other, 168 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has increased to 6,086. They are from Sinnar, Yeola, Surgana, Vani, Vinchur, Ravalgaon, Igatpuri, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Umrale, Nandgaon, Trimbakeshwar, Deolali Camp, Bhagur and Ghoti, while 74 new patients have turned positive in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has risen to 2,045. On the other, the number of non-native patients has increased to 189.

As record 1,020 patients in district have won battle against Covid-19, the number of those recovered has moved up to 19,951.

On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 1,065 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 724 are from city, five from district civil hospital, 287 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 38 from Malegaon and 11 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital. Currently, district has a total of 4633 active cases.