Covid-19 tally in district breaches 17,000-mark

NASHIK :

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spiking of Coronavirus cases. With addition of 468 new positive patients in past 24 hours on Tuesday, pandemic tally in district has breached 17,000-mark and has swelled to 17,071. On the other, 965 new suspects have been admitted. As 12 patients in district, including nine from city have succumbed to the virus, the death toll has risen to 545.

Of the total reports received on Tuesday, 393 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has surged to 11,565. Of the total positive patients, patients are from Peth Road, Satpur, Old Nashik, Nashik Road, Panchavati, New Nashik, Upnagar, Indiranagar and Wadala Road areas.

On the other, 72 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has climbed to 3,973. They are from Sinnar, Vinchur, Vani, Yeola, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Ravalgaon, Surgana, Umrale, Igatpuri, Nandgaon, Trimbakeshwar, Bhagur, Ghoti and Deolali Camp, while three new patients have turned positive in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has jumped to 1,369. On the other, the number of non-native patients has risen to 164.

As 503 patients in district have won battle against Covid-19, the number of those recovered has increased to 12,284.

On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 965 new suspect patients have been admitted on Tuesday. Among them, 594 are from city, nine from district civil hospital, 225 from rural parts of the district, 35 from Malegaon, 11 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital and 85 are under home quarantine.