COVID-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark in India, over 96 k deaths
Deshdoot Times

COVID-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark in India, over 96 k deaths

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NEW DELHI :

India's nCoV cases tally crossed 61-lakh mark after recording a spike of 70,589 cases in the past 24 hours pushing the figure to 61,45,292, as per Union Health Mi...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com