COVID-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark in India, over 96 k deaths

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India's nCoV cases tally crossed 61-lakh mark after recording a spike of 70,589 cases in the past 24 hours pushing the figure to 61,45,292, as per Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Also, the nation registered 84,877 cured and discharged cases in the same duration pegging the number at 51,01,397.<br><br>Meanwhile, there were 776 pandemic deaths since Monday pushing the death toll to 96,318 till date.<br><br>Active case-load on the country witnessed a drop by 15,064 on Tuesday and presently India is home to 9,47,576 active cases of Novel Coronavirus.<br><br>In terms of percentage, the active cases are 15.42 per cent, recovered at 83.01 per cent, and the deaths 1.57 per cent.<br><br>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 11,42,811 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total cumulative samples tested since the beginning of the pandemic till Monday to 7,31,10,041.<br><br>Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected with maximum case count as well as in terms of maximum active cases.<br><br>Globally, the United States continues to remain the most-infected, followed by India and Brazil</p>