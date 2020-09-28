COVID-19 tally crosses 60 lakh mark in India

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India's nCoV cases tally crossed 60 lakh mark today (Monday) morning after recording a sharp spike of 82,170 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the figure to 60,74,702, as per the Union Health Ministry update.</p>.<p>On the other hand, recoveries also crossed the 50-lakh mark after clocking 74,893 cured and discharged cases during the same period, and the figure now stands at 50,16,520.</p><p>Pandemic deaths have also witnessed a rise and the toll now stands at 9,5542 after 1,039 more people lost their battle with the highly contagious virus.</p><p>Active case-load on the country has increased a little since Sunday and currently the peninsular houses 9,62,640, such cases, the government data update said.</p><p>In terms of percentage, the active cases are 15.85 per cent, recovered at 82.58 per cent, and the deaths 1.57 per cent.</p><p>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 7,09,394 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total cumulative samples tested since the beginning of the pandemic till Sunday to 7,19,67,230.</p><p>Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with maximum case count as well as in terms of maximum active cases of the pandemic.</p><p>Globally, the United States continues to remain the most-infected, followed by India and Brazil.</p>