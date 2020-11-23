Covid-19 situation is grim, likely to worsen in December: SC

New Delhi

The Supreme Court today (Monday) said it has been informed that the Covid-19 situation in the country is grim and likely to worsen in December.

“All the states and Union government must take adequate and appropriate steps to combat the situation,” said a three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, and also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah.

The Top Court also pulled up the Gujarat and Delhi governments for worsening Covid pandemic situation and asked all the states to file status reports in two days detailing steps taken, steps intended to be taken and the help needed from Centre to combat the situation.

It said the situation is “going out of control” in Gujarat and asked the Centre and all states to file within two days, status reports detailing steps taken to deal with the current COVID-19 situation, noting that the pandemic has “worsened” in places like Delhi and Gujarat.

The Apex Court was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the handling of bodies of Covid victims in a dignified manner.