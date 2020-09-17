Covid-19: Record 2,048 new cases added in district

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. As record 2,048 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Wednesday, the pandemic tally has inflated to 57,988. </p>.<p>On the other 1,725 patients in district have recovered. With this the number of those recovered has risen to 46,405.</p><p>Of the total reports received, 1,305 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 39,714.</p><p>On the other, 670 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has gone up to 14,680, while 40 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has risen to 3,266. On the other, the number of non-native patients has moved up to 328.</p><p>As 16 patients including six from Nashik city have succumbed to virus, the death toll has gone up to 1,107.</p><p>On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 1,099 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 2,081 are from city, eight from district civil hospital, 126 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 41 from Malegaon and 22 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.</p>