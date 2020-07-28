Covid-19 Pandemic tally inflates to 12,488

NASHIK :

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spiking of Coronavirus cases. A total of 326 new patients have turned positive in past 24 hours on Monday. With this, the pandemic tally of the district has inflated to 12,488.

On the other, 915 new suspects have been admitted in single day. As 10 patients including seven from city have succumbed to the disease, the death toll has mounted to 467.

Of the total reports received on Monday, 219 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has gone up to 7,919. Of the total positive patients, patients are from Jail Road, Satpur, Nashik Road, Dasak, Panchavati, Upnagar, Hirawadi, Peth Road, Wadala Road and Old Nashik areas.

On the other, 95 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has surged to 3,149.

They are from Sinnar, Yeola, Surgana, Ranmala, Vani, Vinchur, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Nandur Khurd, Ravalgaon, Igatpuri, Umrale, Nandgaon, Trimbakeshwar, Deolali Camp, Bhagur and Ghoti, while 11 new patients have turned positive in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has increased to 1,263. On the other, the number of non-native patient stands at 157.

As 263 patients in district have got cured of Covid-19, the number of those recovered has also moved up to 9,298.

On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 913 new suspect patients have been admitted on Monday. Among them, 520 are from city, four from district civil hospital, 218 from rural parts of the district, nine from Malegaon, 11 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital and 151 are under home quarantine.

Of the total 42,984 swab samples which have been tested in the district so far, 29,696 have been tested negative, while 12,488 have been turned positive. Currently, district has 2,723 active cases.