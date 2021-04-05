COVID-19: Over 1.03 lakh new cases, 11682136 cured in India

New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded a total of 1,03,558 COVID-19 cases- the highest ever daily surge since the outbreak of the pandemic- as per the Union Ministry of Health and family Welfare data.

With the new addition, the country's cumulative tally touched 125,89,067, while 52,847 recuperations during the same period put the total recoveries till date to 1,16,82,136. Also, 478 more deaths mounted the toll to 1,65,101.

The recovery rate of the country currently stands at 92.80 per cent while the death rate is being pegged at 1.31 per cent. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country with 29,344 new cases taking the cumulative tally in the state to 4,31,896.

A total of 27,508 patients recovered from the ailment during the past 24 hours in the state taking the overall recoveries to 25,22,823 while 222 patients died during the same period pushing the death toll to 55,878.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign, the only likely solution to the pandemic, is in full swing as 16,38,464 more people received their shots on Sunday.

Till date 7,91,05,163 vaccines have been administered across the country, as per the Ministry's data. Sunday saw 8,93,749 Covid tests being carried out across the country.