COVID 19 : NMC to conduct rapid antigen tests

NASHIK :

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to conduct rapid antigen detection tests for diagnosis of Covid-19. It will receive 5,000 antigen kits in next two days. These tests will give results within 10 minutes.

As antigen-based test enables quicker diagnosis, patients will receive immediate treatment.

As city is witnessing over 100 new positive cases daily, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game had demanded antigen test kits from ICMR to curb the spread.

These antigen tests will help in detection of high and low risk contacts of infected.

NMC has also made a demand for 1 lakh antibody test kits. With start of both tests in next some days, the spread can be curbed earlier.