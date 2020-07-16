COVID-19 : Left parties demand better cure and care facilities

NASHIK :

In the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded better cure and care facilities for the corona suspects and infected patients. The Leftists said that the number of beds available in government hospitals is insufficient and as a result of that the patients have had to go to private hospitals for treatment which is costly and out of the reach of common people.

They have raised the demand with district collector Suraj Mandhare yesterday. On the occasion, CPM leader Dr D L Karad, Shetkari Kamgar Paksh leader and former deputy mayor Adv Manish Baste, CPI state secretary Raju Desale and former corporator Adv Tanaji Jaibhave were present.

While giving information about various measures being taken by the administration to combat the coronavirus, the district collector appealed various constituents of the society to come forward. He urged people that they should not get panic and contact municipal corporation, district administration or government hospital in times of necessity.

"The NMC should make available medicines at affordable rates to the poor and middle class patients. It should also increase beds in hospitals, recruitment of health workers should be done on urgent basis in order to support covid-19 warriors,"

The memorandum further added that helpline number should be made more feasible to get easy access to the people. Citing increasing number of patients in future, the district administration should acquire hotels and beds of the private hospitals, the memorandum added.