Covid-19 is under control in tribal tehsils

NASHIK: Nashik city and district is now witnessing a decline in Covid-19 cases. However, the number of positive cases is higher in rural parts, and the fatality rate is also higher. Some tehsils are emerging as Covid-19 hot spots, while some have succeeded in containing the spread.

The Covid-19 transmission in tribal tehsils of the district like Peth, Surgana, Trimbakeshwar, Kalwan and Igatpuri is low, while Nashik taluka is on top in Covid-19 spread. It has the highest number of patients. Sinnar, Niphad and Malegaon (rural) tehsils have more patients. The infection rate in the district was higher a week ago.

Around 3500-4500 new patients were turning positive a day. However, after enforcement of the strict lockdown, the number of new cases is decreasing slowly. The number of daily cases has now lowered to 1700-1800. Though the number of new cases is declining in the district, patients in large number are being found in some tehsils.

The villages along the roadside in Nashik tehsil is witnessing the transmission of Covid-19. A total of 1,073 new cases were found in rural parts of the district on Tuesday. In the district, the highest 22,511 Covid-19 patients have been found in Niphad tehsil. Sinnar tehsil is in third position. A total of 17,571 patients have been found here.

Peth has the lowest number of patients in the tribal area. It has 883 patients. On the other, Surgana tehsil has 1827 patients, while Trimbakeshwar has 4406 patients and 4793 patients in Kalwan. Igatpuri is leading the tribal tehsils in terms of the number of Covid-19 patients. It has the highest 6451 patients.

