Covid-19 infected women give birth to 223 babies

NASHIK: According to data available with the district civil hospital, those pregnant women who were infected by Covid-19 gave birth to 223 children in the district civil hospital. Most babies are born during the second wave. The first case of the Covid-19 patient was detected in the Nashik district in April 2020. Since then, about 4 lakh people have been infected in the district to date.

Of these, 223 children have been successfully delivered at the district civil hospital by women who contracted the virus. Meanwhile, 97 babies were born during the first wave between May 2020 and February 2021, while 126 babies were born during the second wave of Covid19 during the five months from March to July 2021. Of these, 143 are natural deliveries and 80 are surgical deliveries.

The highest 22 maternal deliveries took place in September 2020, while there were 69 maternal deliveries in April 2021 during the second wave. The health department informed that both the infected women and their children were safe during this period.