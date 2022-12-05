Covid-19: District reports zero cases

Nashik
After reporting zero Covid cases for consecutive two days in the last week, Nashik district yesterday again reported zero cases in Nashik city, rural Nashik, Malegaon Municipal Corporation limits and outer district. As per the report released by Dr. Anant Pawar, District Nodal Officer, District Civil Hospital, one patient registered recovery.
In the meantime, the total number of positive cases in the district remained unchaged at 482425. At one time the number of patients per day had reached 3500 mark. The significant drop in cases has lessen worries of the administration. The state government has advised people to use masks and follow Covid protocol.
Considering of yesterday’s figures, the recovery rate of NMC stands at 98.51%, Nashik Rural 97.60% and MMC 97.41%.
Speaking of Nashik Municipal Corporation, the total number of positive patients increased to 276187, while the recovery improved to 272074. About rural Nashik, there are 179698 positive cases and 175392 recoveries to date.
In Malegaon Municipal Corporation, the total number of positive patients remained unchanged at 14073, while the recovery tally also improved to 13708. As no case of death reported, the district’s pandemic death tally remained unchanged at 8904. Meanwhile. altogether six patients were undergoing treatment.