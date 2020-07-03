COVID-19 : Decision to give facility of TV, mobile for patients

NASHIK :

District administration has decided to give facility of mobile and TV in district civil hospital for Covid-19 patients. Two smart phones and a single TV will be provided at every floor of the hospital. Mobiles will help patients to communicate with their relatives through video call. Patients will be counselled through TV.

Over 70% patients are receiving treatment in the district civil hospital. Corona positive is under tremendous mental stress. While undergoing treatment and due to various tests. Relatives of patients are not allowed to come and visit them.

They feel loneliness. To address this, district administration has decided to provide facility of mobile in each ward of the hospital. In addition a TV set will be set up in each Corona ward. Patients can communicate with their family members between 12 pm to 2 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm. Expert doctors will also counsel patients through TV.