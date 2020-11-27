COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 93,09,787

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.09 lakh with 43,082 new cases in a day, while 87,18,517 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.64 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.</p><p>The total coronavirus cases mounted to 93,09,787 and the death toll climbed to 1,35,715 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 492 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.</p><p>The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent.</p><p>There are 4,55,555 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.</p><p>According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 13,70,62,749 samples have been tested up to November 26 with 11,31,204 samples being tested on Thursday.</p>