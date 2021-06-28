Covid-19 awareness by Caravan Van

NASHIK: Save the Children-Child Protection India has launched a handwash project with mothers and children to prevent Corona infection. The benefits of handwashing with soap and the importance of washing hands with soap to prevent Corona and other infectious diseases are being explained. As a part of this project, the organization will conduct awareness campaigns in the municipal limits through ‘Caravan’ vans. Corona Awareness Programme will be implemented in about 30 health centre wards in Nashik Municipal Corporation area and also in Sinnar taluka.

The main objectives of the initiative are to vaccinate citizens, use masks, wash their hands, speak at a distance and curb Corona infection. The initiative was recently launched by Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav. At this time, the health medical officer Dr. Bapusaheb Nagargoje, Corona nodal officer Dr. Avesh Palod, assistant health officer Ajita Salunkhe, Dr. Dr. Prashant Shete, Mandar Vaidya, district coordinator, Save the Children Pranoti Saavkar, project coordinator Adv. Ganesh Tathe, Sopan Daberao, Nikhita Jangam and others were present.

Meanwhile, Save the Children’s Maharashtra head and senior manager Ipsita Das, assistant managers Niraj Juneja, Aparna Joshi, Shirin Mathew, Amitabh Barik and Harish Vaidya graced the occasion.