Covid-19 : 864 new cases detected in district

NASHIK:

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. As 864 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Wednesday, the pandemic tally has swelled to 26,774. On the other, 1,197 patients in district have won battle against Covid-19. With this the number of those recovered has gone up to 22,043.

Of the total reports received, 610 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 18,030. Positive cases are found from New Nashik, Satpur, Peth Road, Indiranagar, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Upnagar, Wadala Road and Old Nashik areas.

On the other, 210 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has moved up to 6,439. They are from Sinnar, Yeola, Surgana, Vani, Vinchur, Ravalgaon, Igatpuri, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Umrale, Nandgaon, Trimbakeshwar, Deolali Camp, Bhagur and Ghoti, while 34 new patients have turned positive in last 48 hours in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has risen to 2,112. On the other, the number of non-native patients has increased to 193.

As 15 patients have died, the death toll has increased to 728.

On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 1,363 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 1,050 are from city, 12 from district civil hospital, 260 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 24 from Malegaon and 17 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.