Covid-19: 636 new cases added in district

Nashik: Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spiking of Coronavirus cases. A total of 636 new patients have turned positive in past 24 hours on Wednesday. With this, the pandemic tally of the district has surged to 17,707. On the other, 1,075 new suspects have been admitted in single day. As two patients have succumbed to the virus, the death toll has risen to 547.

Of the total reports received on Wednesday, 474 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has mounted to 12,039. Of the total positive patients, patients are from Satpur, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Upnagar, New Nashik, Peth Road, Indiranagar, Wadala Road and Old Nashik areas.

On the other, 111 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has reached 4,084. They are from Sinnar, Yeola, Surgana, Vani, Vinchur, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Ravalgaon, Igatpuri, Umrale, Nandgaon, Trimbakeshwar, Deolali Camp, Bhagur and Ghoti, while 50 new patients have turned positive in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has jumped to 1,419. On the other, the number of non-native patients has increased to 165.

As 528 patients in district have got cured of Covid-19, the number of those recovered has risen to 12,812.

On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 1,075 new suspect patients have been admitted on Wednesday. Among them, 709 are from city, seven from district civil hospital, 203 from rural parts of the district, 36 from Malegaon, 16 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital and 107 are under home quarantine.